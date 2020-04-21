“Fraggle Rock: Rock On” is coming to Apple TV+.

The beloved stars of the classic ’80s series — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt — join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship.

While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers — lovingly called the Doozertubes!

In accordance with the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is all shot on iPhone 11 smartphones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the US. New mini-episodes premiere globally for free on Apple TV+, every Tuesday.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes! Anybody harking back to their childhoods watching Fraggle Rock on Home Box Office?