Wall Street worried about Apple’s 5G iPhone launch timing

Among analysts and investors, the big debates regarding Apple stock right now center on iPhone demand and the timing of the widely-anticipated 5G iPhone launch.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

Instinet analyst Jeffrey Kvaal writes in a research note that Apple may be preparing for a late start for the launch of iPhone 12, which might (or might not) be the branding on the 5G iPhones. Kvaal says Apple appears to have pushed some orders for current phones — the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE — from the June quarter to the September quarter. He says the company cut June quarter production to about 37 million from 46 million, while lifting orders for the September quarter to the 50 to 55 million range from 45 to 50 million. Kvaal thinks the 5G iPhone is running four to six weeks behind schedule, in part due to lagging carrier testing. Instinet now expects calendar 2020 iPhone 12 shipments of 63 million, down from 70 million. Kvaal says Apple’s shifting order pattern could reflect concerns that the pandemic-triggered global economic downturn will mute sales of higher priced 5G iPhones.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly within the realm of possibility that Apple could have a staggered iPhone launch this year, à la 2017 when iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched on September 22, 2017 followed weeks later by the iPhone X on November 3, 2017.

It’s all going to be okay!