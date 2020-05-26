‘iPhone 12’ said to sport Lightning port; iPhone with Smart Connector coming in 2021

A reliable leaker on Monday claimed the upcoming “iPhone 12” will retain Apple’s Lightning connector over a USB-C option, adding that next year’s flagship is expected to boast a Smart Connector with no ports at all.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The proprietary Lightning port will be a part of iPhone for at least another year, according to Twitter user @choco_bit. The statement corroborates leaker Jon Prosser’s previous comments about the “iPhone 12” port. Today’s tweet also mentions the 2021 iPhone, possibly called the “iPhone 13,” which hasn’t seen much in the way of rumors. Shame the USB-c prototype iPhone 12's arent making it to production. 1 more year of lightning 🥳😭 Oh well, at least smart connector on 13 series — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 25, 2020 The idea of an iPhone with a Smart Connector isn’t new either, with identical rumors surfacing prior to the launch of iPhone 8. Choco_bit goes on to clarify in a reply that the “13 series” will in fact be port-less, which is another sentiment shared by Prosser and other insiders.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re surprised we haven’t seen a Smart Connector, which Apple unveiled on September 9, 2015, on an iPhone before now as it’s a much more elegant wired connection solution.

As for a port-free iPhone:

A port-free iPhone would be perfect for significantly increasing water resistance while also saving space that could be used for more battery or other components – it’s a win-win! — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2019

All of the issues that arise with a completely sealed iPhone can be solved with a “Super Smart Connector” that features high-speed MagSafe charging and data transfer for things like older vehicles with wired CarPlay via a simple magnetic attachment. — MacDailyNews, January 16, 2020