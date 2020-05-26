New CDC estimate puts COVID-19 death rate at 0.26%

Scientists are still trying to understand the virus they call SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, but as time goes by and more data is amassed, some numbers, such as the death rate from the disease are becoming clearer.
Joel Achenbach for The Washington Post:
When the CDC put out its guidance last week, it estimated that 0.2 to 1% of people who become infected and symptomatic will die. The agency offered a “current best estimate” of 0.4%. The agency also gave a best estimate that 35% of people infected never develop symptoms. Those numbers when put together would produce an “infection fatality rate” of 0.26, which is lower than many of the estimates produced by scientists and modelers to date.
If the severity of COVID-19 has been significantly overestimated, and further research confirms this, critics of the national shutdown will cite this as evidence that the country overreacted to a virus that is not that much worse than seasonal influenza…
The lethality of the virus has been hard to estimate because of the lack of testing and the paucity of solid data on how many people have been infected. That data is now coming in, however, including a report by researchers at the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles County health department, published in JAMA, that described a survey of Los Angeles County residents who were tested for antibodies to the virus. The authors estimated that about 4% of the population had been infected as of April 10 and 11.
Although the report did not offer an infection fatality rate, lead author Neeraj Sood, a professor of health policy at USC, said it would probably be 0.13% for people outside nursing homes and 0.26% — identical to the CDC best estimate — when people in nursing homes were included. No one in the survey lives in a nursing home. All of the volunteers tested were “community-dwelling individuals,” he said.
…An Imperial College model that in late March said 2.2 million people in the United States could eventually die if the country took no measures to halt viral transmission.
The White House coronavirus task force relied on that model and a number of others, including one from the University of Washington. When Trump extended the closure recommendations by 30 days on March 31, members of his task force revealed a forecast, based on many models. Even with social distancing and other mitigations, it showed, the coronavirus would kill between 100,000 and 240,000 people over some unspecified period of time.
That number was stunning. The death toll was still less than 4,000 nationally.
The forecast now looks well-founded, with hundreds of deaths added daily and a vaccine or reliable therapeutic treatment still probably far in the future… The decision by Trump to order an initial 15-day national shutdown came March 16, when the country had reported only 85 deaths, according to a Washington Post tally. Models — however imperfect and dependent upon assumptions that might be incorrect — gave political leaders and the public an accurate sense of the likely scale of the COVID-19 epidemic facing the nation…
One common misperception today is that scientists oppose the reopening of the economy. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a television interview Friday that if stay-at-home orders were imposed for long, it would cause “irreparable damage,” but he urged people to “please proceed with caution.”
Jeffrey Shaman, an influential epidemiologist at Columbia University, said that the health of the economy matters, and that the nation needs to restore economic activity in a way that keeps people safe. “We have to do both those things,” Shaman said. “We want a functioning economy, and we don’t want people getting sick.”
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, no once can predict the future, so the early models offered a very wide range of possibilities, including a higher COVID-19 death rate. So, it’s great news that 99.74% of people (and likely 99.87% of people outside of nursing homes) who encounter SARS-CoV-2 do not die from COVID-19. As more and more data gets added to what’s known about SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, we, and, specifically, business like Apple with their large network of physical retail stores, will have a clearer picture about how to wisely proceed with reopening and resumption of “normal” life.
15 Comments
“Our Santa Clara seroprevalence study is now out. It shows 50-85 times underestimated number of infections, therefore 50-85 times overestimated infection rate fatality. True infection rate fatality is in the ballpark of seasonal influenza.” — Dr. John Ioannidis
Absolutely correct.
This is nothing more than a Democrat biased media driven effort to sink the record economy and deny President Trump a second term. I finally said what common sense has been saying for months.
I have read “estimates” FAR LOWER than reported here and only points out estimates are as reliable as the tooth fairy keeping up with the rate of inflation.
The fatality rate in Pennsylvania is a GLARING example — 70% of deaths from C19 are in nursing homes where families pay ridiculous money ($200 a day and up) which should be the safest place for loved ones.
BOTTOM LINE: The best care facilities have major problems and they CANNOT control the virus, so how can politicians control the streets, trails and churches?
ANSWER: IMPOSSIBLE.
Overdue and time to MARCH ON…
The RICH and the GENTRY class can hide out, have better heath care and don’t worry about the lower levels, but others like you suck up without fail on cue.
With all due respect, you are completely wrong.
Mostly from the perspective of the fact that this low fatality rate is due to our medical technologies to keep those breathing via ventilators.
If we did not control the spread (thank you Democrats for understanding what a worst case scenario means!!) you would see far more deaths from those who would not have been able to get to the hospitals if all the beds were filled.
This is not a democratic effort like you claim because trump did all the damage to himself that he would need to deny himself a second term, but an effort to keep you alive; even if you clearly can’t see that.
Thanks for contributing to the problem by spreading misinformation!!
U.S. Swing State Independents: President Trump Is Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic Better Than Biden Would
The poll, which tested top battleground states like Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, shows that Trump leads Biden 46-45 in terms of handling COVID-19, as well as leading the presumptive Democratic nominee 45-43 when it comes to putting the middle class first. Considering the Democrats appear to be shaping up their narrative on the fact that 100,000 Americans died from this virus on Trump’s watch, and that 36 million people are unemployed because of it, it isn’t a good sign for Biden or Democrats in general.
In a hypothetical match-up, Trump holds a narrow, 48%-46% lead over Biden among all the battleground voters surveyed, including a 41%-32% lead among independents. The President also leads Biden 51%-40% in who would do a better job handling the economy.
Joe “You Ain’t Black” Biden is a R-A-[ ]-I-S-T (insert a “C” or a “P” in the space, either one works) and stumbling, mumbling gaffe, and has been for years. The numbers will get even worse for Biden before November.
I’m sure that suspiciously low number is of great comfort to the 98,426 people who have died and their families.
Since the inception of this insanity, the following regulations, rules or consequences have occurred: I won’t get COVID if I get an abortion but I will get COVID if I get a colonoscopy. Selling pot is essential but selling goods and services at a family-owned business is not. Pot wasn’t even legal and pot dispensaries didn’t even exist in this state until five months ago and, in that five months, they have become essential but a family-owned business in existence for five generations is not.
A family of six can pile in their car and drive to Carlyle Lake without contracting COVID but, if they all get in the same boat, they will. We are told that kids rarely contract the virus and sunlight kills it, but summer youth programs, sports programs are cancelled. Four people can drive to the golf course and not get COVID but, if they play in a foursome, they will. If I go to Walmart, I won’t get COVID but, if I go to church, I will. Murderers are released from custody while small business owners are threatened with arrest if they have the audacity to attempt to feed their families.
Our economy is shut down because of a flu virus with a 98 percent plus survival rate. Doctors and experts say different things weekly. The defendant cites models in his opposition. The only thing experts will agree on is that all models are wrong and some are useful. The Centers for Disease Control now says the virus is not easily spread on surfaces.
The defendant in this case orders you to stay home and pronounces that, if you leave the state, you are putting people in danger, but his family members traveled to Florida and Wisconsin because he deems such travel essential. One initial rationale why the rules don’t apply to him is that his family farm had animals that needed fed. Try selling that argument to farmers who have had to slaughter their herds because of disruption in the supply chain.
When laws do not apply to those who make them, people are not being governed, they are being ruled. Make no mistake, these executive orders are not laws. They are royal decrees. Illinois citizens are not being governed, they are being ruled. The last time I checked Illinois citizens are also Americans and Americans don’t get ruled. The last time a monarch tried to rule Americans, a shot was fired that was heard around the world. That day led to the birth of a nation consensually governed based upon a document which ensures that on this day in this, any American courtroom tyrannical despotism will always lose and liberty, freedom and the constitution will always win.
— Clay County Judge Michael McHaney
Approximately 100,000 confirmed deaths? 0.26% fatality rate. That suggests about 38 million people so far have been infected in the US, or about 10% of the population. Seems possible However, there has never been a seasonal flu season with 100,000 deaths. The absolute worst ever was 2017-20180, with about 80,000 estimated deaths. The actual confirmed deaths from the flue every year is usually somewhere under 30,000.
It’s pure conjecture from here on out. But for the sake of discussion, assume about 60% of the population has to become immune to give us “herd immunity.” That means that, in the absence of a vaccine, we need to have about six times more pole infected and at the current death rate being touted here, that would result in about 600,000 deaths. Whether that would be a fare trade off for a somewhat better economy depends, I guess, on your political perspective.
Sorry for the typos. Trying to work this response into my schedule as I am still working.
If you’re still working, you don’t fully get it. Try not eating or paying your mortgage payment (if you haven’t simply already purchased your home outright, as I suspect).
As a doctor, here is something you might be able to get:
Prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications, such as Klonopin and Ativan, rose 10.2% in the U.S. to 9.7 million in March 2020 from 8.8 million in March 2019, according to the latest data from health-research firm IQVIA. Prescriptions for antidepressants, including Prozac and Lexapro, rose 9.2% to 29.7 million from 27.2 million in the same period. The information doesn’t include data on whether dosages have increased along with prescriptions.
Some companies have seen more dramatic increases. Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager owned by Cigna, says prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications rose 34.1% between mid-February and mid-March, while prescriptions for antidepressants and sleep medications increased 18.6% and 14.8%, respectively. Ginger, which supplies video- and chat-based mental health services to companies, says its psychiatrists wrote 86% more prescriptions for psychotropic drugs, primarily antidepressants, in March and April 2020 compared with January and February. — Wall Street Journal, May 25, 2020
Agreed, people whose jobs haven’t been lost are more likely to want to err on the side of continued lockdown, but that’s shortsighted — those businesses will suffer from the economic depression eventually even if they aren’t today.
Comparison to the flu is of course beside the point. If the seasonal flu has a ~.15% fatality rate, the 80,000 deaths a couple of years ago means 53,000,000 people were infected with the seasonal flu with no special intervention whatsoever.
By comparison, after a near complete shutdown of American society this year, closing businesses and enforcing stay-at-home rules for the vast majority of the population, the .26% fatality rate lined up against 100,000 deaths says 38,000,00 people have been infected despite MASSIVE intervention. Absent these measures, the infection rate would / will be massive, the death toll would / will be massive (in number, even holding to the relatively small percentage of cases).
And of course the death toll would be worse than the math says because the hospitalization rate would overwhelm the medical system. As a result the covid deaths would be higher than .26% because some people who could be effectively treated and released from hospital care will not be able to get that treatment.
Compounding that further would be deaths unrelated to covid except that hospitals will be unable to effectively treat non-covid patients, driving the actual death rate from covid itself PLUS those resultant from the systemic effects of covid even higher. Imagine the simple infection that goes untreated because of the wait for a doctor.
Please consider when you do your math and even if you decide that the fatality rate (same as flu) or deaths derived from that rate (.26% of the US population, skewed heavily toward the elderly; that’s 800,000 people in real numbers) are acceptable losses, that the actual deaths would almost certainly end up being much much higher even than those numbers.
Of course a doctor would be financially secure and easily able to take an extended vacation. Tell it to the people how Democrats supposedly “care” so much about, those living paycheck to paycheck. This is ruining those people. Suicide is up. Divorce is up. In the end, you will kill a lot more people and destroy a lot more VIABLE people’s lives than by simply quarantining the nursing homes as should have been done in the first place. 400K of your imagined 600K deaths would take place in nursing homes.
“Social distancing” wasn’t supposed to stop anyone from contracting the virus. It was never about prevention. The point has always only been delay.
Americans will continue to get infected until so many of us have developed immunity that the virus no longer has enough carriers to make its way to the rest. At that point, even those who don’t have biological immunity will be protected by herd immunity. Until then, there’s absolutely no reason to think the virus is going away.
The upshot is that, even if all the scary projections about COVID-19 we heard were true, the restrictions imposed on us make no sense since there’s no way we’d even be able – let alone willing – to stay locked in our homes unable to earn our daily bread for the many months it will take to develop a vaccine.
Indeed, since there’s no guarantee at all that we’re ever going to develop one, it’s hard to understand how what we’re doing could make much sense under any circumstances.
President Trump needs to admit this prolonged lockdown was a mistake, put the whole humiliating episode behind us, determine what in God’s name Fauci, Birx, and the others who gaslit America into suicidal delusions thought they were doing, see that they’re duly punished, and, not least of all, make sure nothing even remotely similar ever happens again. — Michael Thau, “The Hardest Thing About This Lockdown May Be Admitting to Ourselves That It Accomplished Absolutely Nothing” – May 23, 2020
0.13% for people outside nursing homes, doc.
Protect nursing homes, instead of injecting COVID-19 into them a la Cuomo the Retarded, and we’ll do just fine. That’s all that should have been done in the first place and we’d still have an economy and people wouldn’t be killing themselves, beating their spouses, not going to the hospital with heart attacks, skipping mammograms and colonoscopies, etc.
California doctors…more deaths from suicide than coronavirus since lockdown.
“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” Hansen said. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.”
Trauma nurse of 30 yrs.
What aims to be a safeguard is actually quite costly and its effects are hardly short term. The costs are both job loss/financial and from isolation.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/california-doctors-say-theyve-seen-more-deaths-from-suicide-than-coronavirus-since-lockdowns%3f_amp=true
The main thrust of most countries’ lockdown response has been to suppress the spread as much and as quickly as possible in order not to overwhelm healthcare systems.
The death rate is as low as it is – in some countries – because people have been able to be treated urgently. Had the lockdown not occurred, and if a return to activity is not managed properly – that low death rate may not hold up as not enough people will be able to be tested and treated quickly enough.