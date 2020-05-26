Apple to reopen over 100 US retail stores this week

Apple will reopen about 100 more retail stores in the U.S. this week in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and more states, according to 9to5Mac.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s head of retail, two weeks ago in a note on the company’s website, “Our commitment is to reopen our stores when we are confident the environment is safe.”

Two weeks ago, Apple reopened its first five stores in the United States, requiring customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering the premises.

Apple has 510 stores worldwide and 271 in the United States.

Apple plans to reopen many more of its US retail stores this week as some regions continue to see a decline in new COVID-19 infections and relax stay-at-home orders. The third wave of US reopenings begins tomorrow, with most locations offering curbside or storefront service only. Out of Apple’s 510 stores, all but the 52 locations in Greater China closed temporarily on March 13. As of May 26, a total of 148 Apple Stores across the world are open and practicing additional safety procedures.

MacDailyNews Note: More information about when a store in your area will reopen, store hours, COVID-19 procedures and more here: https://www.apple.com/retail/