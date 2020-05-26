Apple’s iPhone 11 surpasses iPhone XR as the world’s most-popular smartphone

In the contest to offer the world’s most popular smartphone, the only competition that Apple has is from Apple themselves, with the company’s iPhone 11 taking over the throne from iPhone XR in the first quarter to 2020.

Apple shipped 19.5 million iPhone 11s during the period from January through March, as reported by the Omdia Smartphone Model Market Tracker Q1’20 report. Despite the devastating impact of coronavirus on consumer demand, Apple’s iPhone 11 shipments in the first quarter of 2020 exceeded its total for iPhone XR shipments during the first quarter of 2019 by nearly 6 million units.

“For more than five years—even amid shifting conditions in the wireless market and the global economy—one thing has remained consistent in the smartphone business: Apple has taken either the first or second rank in Omdia’s global model shipment ranking,” said Jusy Hong, director of smartphone research at Omdia, in a statement. “Apple’s success is the result of its strategy to offer relatively few models. This has allowed the company to focus its efforts on a small number of products that appeal to a broad selection of consumers and sell in extremely high volumes.”

All of Apple’s four models made it into the top 10. The iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 Pro ranked first, fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively.

This represents a major improvement in company performance since the first quarter of last year, when the iPhone XS and XS Max did not rank among the top-10 models. The iPhone XR was the only new model to appear in the top-10 at the time. This year, however, all three newly released models made the Top 10.

Top 10 Models in Global Smartphone Shipments



Samsung also placed four models in the top 10. However, Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ 5G was the only smartphone from the company’s flagship line to make the grade. The other Samsung models among the top-10 were mid-range and low-end devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Samsung. Not making it up in volume.

Here’s to iPhone 11, the king (until iPhone 12 in Q121)!