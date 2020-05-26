Apple granted 64 patents, including vehicle charging system, braking system, and more

Apple today was granted 64 patents, including four patents related to vehicles, indicating that the pace of Apple’s intellectual property on their Project Titan vehicle/vehicular systems is non-stop, almost equal to Apple’s focus on smart eyeglasses.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple was granted another four Project Titan patents today alone covering a wide range of technologies including a new braking system, a new safety system, a vehicle charging system and one on latches for securing vehicle doors.

Today Apple was granted patent 10,661,669 titled “Charging station with passive alignment mechanism.”

Apple’s granted patent notes that exiting a vehicle to connect the vehicle to a charging station may be inconvenient for the operator of the vehicle. In addition, charging stations that require manual connection of the vehicle to the charging station do not permit charging to be performed when there’s no human operator present.

The systems and methods described in Apple’s patent allow an electric vehicle to connect to a charging station without manual connection by an operator.