Analysts expect Apple to drop Lightning from iPhone next year

Echoing uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, and Baylie Harri see the potential for Apple to drop the Lightning connector from at least one iPhone model in 2021.
In a research note provided to MacRumors, the analysts added that the rear-facing camera system on iPhone 12 Pro models will feature 3D sensing based on a time-of-flight solution, as widely rumored. They also expect iPhone 12 Pro models to be equipped with 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in iPhone 11 Pro models…
[Apple could] remove the Lightning connector from at least one iPhone model in 2021… This could result in wired EarPods being removed from the box, they said.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple would not include wired earbuds along with a port-free iPhone.
A port-free iPhone would be perfect for significantly increasing water resistance while also saving space that could be used for more battery or other components – it’s a win-win! — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2019
All of the issues that arise with a completely sealed iPhone can be solved with a “Super Smart Connector” that features high-speed MagSafe charging and data transfer for things like older vehicles with wired CarPlay via a simple magnetic attachment.