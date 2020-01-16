Analysts expect Apple to drop Lightning from iPhone next year

Echoing uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, and Baylie Harri see the potential for Apple to drop the Lightning connector from at least one iPhone model in 2021.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note provided to MacRumors, the analysts added that the rear-facing camera system on iPhone 12 Pro models will feature 3D sensing based on a time-of-flight solution, as widely rumored. They also expect iPhone 12 Pro models to be equipped with 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in iPhone 11 Pro models… [Apple could] remove the Lightning connector from at least one iPhone model in 2021… This could result in wired EarPods being removed from the box, they said.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple would not include wired earbuds along with a port-free iPhone.

A port-free iPhone would be perfect for significantly increasing water resistance while also saving space that could be used for more battery or other components – it’s a win-win! — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2019

All of the issues that arise with a completely sealed iPhone can be solved with a “Super Smart Connector” that features high-speed MagSafe charging and data transfer for things like older vehicles with wired CarPlay via a simple magnetic attachment.