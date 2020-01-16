Caltech claims 1.5 billion Apple devices are infringing their patents

As a trial commenced Wednesday, a California Institute of Technology (Caltech) attorney told a California federal jury that Apple and Broadcom infringed several Caltech patents in some 1.5 billion iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks sold over the last decade.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In May 2016 Apple and Broadcom were jointly named as defendants in a legal complaint filed by Caltech over alleged infringement of nine patented Wi-Fi-related technologies. In the court filing with the U.S. District Court for Central California, Caltech accused Apple of selling various iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models, along with other Wi-Fi products, that incorporate IRA/LDPC encoders and/or decoders and allegedly infringe on its patents.

MacDailyNews Take: Broadcom is the core target of this lawsuit, but Apple is one of Broadcom’s biggest customers, so they get to pay, too, if infringement is proven.