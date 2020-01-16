Apple’s powerful A14 could make iPhone 12 as fast as MacBook Pro

Apple’s A12 SoC was built on a 7nm process, the A13 was made on an enhanced 7nm process, the A14 coming later this year will almost certainly be a 5nm system on a chip (SoC).

Jason Cross for Macworld:

This is a big upgrade… In single-threaded performance, the A13 delivers a 20 percent improvement over the A12 (in Geekbench 5)… My guess is that Apple will likely wind up in the 1,800 range [with the A14], due to both higher peak clock speeds and some architectural improvements made possible by the much higher transistor budget… I wouldn’t be surprised if the Geekbench 5 multi-core score creeps up to 5,000 or so. For what it’s worth, the fastest Android phones score around 3,000 on this test, and a score of 5,000 would be similar to 6-core mainstream desktop CPUs or high-end laptop CPUs. It’s 15-inch MacBook Pro territory.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s next-gen A14-powered iPhones and iPads will be a dramatic leap over the current devices and just might set the stage for ARM-based Macs with Apple-designed SoCs!