New Apple ads show artists creating Apple TV+ show posters on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil

The cast of “For All Mankind” celebrated the launch of the new show on Apple TV+ last November. Left to right: Jodi Balfour, Joel Kinnaman, Sarah Jones, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten.
The designer and illustrator duo Justin and Paige detail the creation of their two new posters for the Apple TV+ original, For All Mankind. Learn the creative process of two poster art professionals, and how they took an entire show and put it into a single image with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil:

Illustrator and digital painter Janice Sung discusses the inspiration and creative process for her new poster for the Apple TV+ original, Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfield. Learn about her style, and how she utilized the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to bring her latest vision to life:

MacDailyNews Take: There’s a nice response to Microsoft’s recent Surface ads that intimate that the vast majority of artists don’t use iPads. Plus, these videos smartly cross-promote Apple TV+ series!

