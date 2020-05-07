Apple offers advice for AirPods Pro users with crackling audio and noise cancellation issues

Amid some recent complaints from AirPods Pro owners of degrading performance, including crackling audio and noise cancellation issues, over time, Apple has released a couple of support articles with troubleshooting suggestions.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

In the first support article, Apple suggests steps if your AirPods Pro are making crackling or static sounds. Firstly, you should check that your connected iOS device or Mac is up to date.

Apple recently released new firmware for the AirPods Pro themselves, which will be automatically downloaded and installed when the AirPods are left connected to an Apple product for a little while…

For Active Noise Cancellation assistance, Apple again recommends updating your operating system to the latest version. Then, clean the mesh on the top of the AirPods Pro using a dry cotton swab. Apple says noise cancellation performance can be impacted if the mesh gets gummed up with earwax or other debris.