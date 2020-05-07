Hands-on with Apple’s new 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple on Monday announced the launch of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with updated 10th-generation processors for higher-end machines and, blessedly, an new scissor switch Magic Keyboard.

The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. With powerful quad-core processors, 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, and all-day battery life, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at just $1,299 and $1,199 for education.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Design wise, the 13-inch 2020 ‌MacBook Pro‌ looks identical to the 2019 model because Apple has made no external changes with the exception of the new keyboard. We bought the base model machine, which means it’s still using Intel’s 8th-generation processors. The higher-end 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models that start at $1,799 have faster and newer 10th-generation processors… Basically, what’s new in the base model ‌MacBook Pro‌ is the keyboard. It now features the same Magic Keyboard that Apple first introduced in the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌. The Magic Keyboard uses scissor-style switches instead of the old butterfly-style switches, which were notoriously unreliable and unpopular with users.

MacDailyNews Take: Judging by our 16-inch MacBook Pro’s Magic Keyboard, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro’s keyboard will be just as magic! If you can upgrade from a butterfly MBP model, we recommending doing so because if, or more likely when, the butterfly keyboard fails, you’ll be SOL, especially if you’re on the road without an external keyboard handy.