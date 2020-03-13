Apple boosts Mac stocks in retail stores

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, “Today at Apple” sessions will be canceled until at least April 5 at this point in time, according to a retail employee with knowledge of Apple’s plans.

Juli Clover at MacRumors:

Apple has implemented strict cleaning measures in its retail stores, and has cut down on the number of seats at the Genius Bar and the number of seating cubes in the forum areas, plus stores are limiting the number of people that can be inside at one time. As Apple takes these measures, the company is also stocking up on Macs and Mac accessories in some of its retail stores, with an employee stating that there’s been a “sharp increase” in Mac supply.

MacDailyNews Take: When you work remotely (or are forced by circumstances to work remotely), you need a reliable personal computer, so it makes sense for Apple to boost stocks of Mac, the world’s most reliable personal computers, in their very nice, very clean retail stores. 🙂