Stocks surge as President Trump declares national emergency to speed U.S. coronavirus response

In a press conference from the Rose Garden that began around 3:30 pm Eastern, stocks surged Friday after President Trump said that leaders of many large companies in the United States had agreed to help with widespread efforts to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and declared a national emergency that would free billions in funding for states and territories to fight the pandemic.
We’re announcing a new partnership with the private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus. We want to make sure that those who need a test can get a test very safely, quickly, and conveniently, but we don’t want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it. And we don’t want everyone running out and taking, only if you have certain symptoms. – President Trump
Trump said Google has 1,700 engineers building a website for those who are concerned they have COVID-19. Users will fill out a questionnaire and, if deemed necessary, will be directed to a local drive-thru test site that the U.S. government is preparing to roll out across the country in partnership with the likes of Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, etc.
The S&P 500 rose more than 9 percent Friday, with most of the gains coming as government officials and business executives spoke at a news conference at the White House.
Mr. Trump said the administration was working with Google to develop a website to determine whether an individual needs a test — a move aimed at avoiding overwhelming the health system with people who are ill but do not necessarily need to be tested for coronavirus.
The chief executives of Walmart, Target and Walgreens all said they had agreed to make facilities available for testing.
Mr. Trump said he would waive interest on all student loans held by all government agencies. He also said that the energy secretary would be buying “large quantities of oil” to fill up the country’s strategic reserve.
President Trump declares national emergency:
Jonathan Shieber for TechCrunch:
In an announcement from the White House Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump said that he has announced an emergency declaration to free up more federal resources that states can access as they respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The order also breaks some of the logjam that had stymied the ability of local and state health care organizations to conduct testing for the novel coronavirus… the authorization opens up state access to Medicaid more quickly than had happened under the Obama administration during its response to the swine flu outbreak. President Obama waited until October to issue an Emergency.
“We had some very old and obsolete rules,” the President said of the regulations that have been circumvented by the excecutive order. These rules will allow testing to ramp up across the country in state labs and private facilities.
MacDailyNews Take: The national emergency declaration, the COVID-19 testing plans, etc. seem to be well-received by the market. In the last 30 minutes of trading, after the president’s press conference began, shares of Apple surged from $256.22 to close at $277.97 and the Dow moved up from 21,747.52 to 23,185.62.
Event recap:
Trump congratulated himself about how much better the US handled the outbreak compared to every other country. A different message than last week when everyone in the administration had it all under control, but still the same old arrogance.
Trump rambled on, then dodged simple press questions that should be part of any comprehensive plan.
When asked if he took responsibility for firing the pandemic response team, Trump pretended he knew nothing. Instead he told the reporter it was a nasty question.
The US coronavirus expert stood behind Trump, who himself shook hands with a Brazilian Mar-a-Lago visitor (who Trump vehemently denied knowing) who tested positive. The US expert touched his face then shook hands with Trump. The number of times everyone touched the same microphone, shook hands, etc. would be comical if not for, you know, basic hygiene precautions. Way to lead by example, guys.
Trump declared he hasn’t been tested for coronavirus and believes that not everyone should be. Trump explicitly “accepts no responsibility whatsoever for delay in his response, the lack of test kits and the unfunding of the national health preparedness office.”
How anyone can watch these bumbling idiots and decide this is the best leadership for his country is truly beyond logical.
Let us hope that the extensive precautions will reduce the spread of the virus, because this administration simply didn’t get test kits distributed early enough to know where the next outbreak is blooming. We’ll all know soon enough.
“We’ll all know soon enough.”
The last sentence implies that you don’t really know what the bottom line is.
My recommendation… settle yourself down…wait to determine the success or failure of what was proposed and put into motion today. Which by the way, didn’t seem like an ad hoc, mindless, or undeveloped plan. If what was proposed, is in fact real and concrete, it took many weeks to assemble…painful as it may be for you to accept.
You seem rabid.
Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013
I alone can fix it. – Donald J. Trump. 2016
On the testing debacle…
“I don’t take responsibility at all,”. Donald J. Trump 2020
We’re doomed.
On Wednesday afternoon, Trump gathered with the CEOs of the largest US banks. Trump proposed a temporary payroll tax reduction. He then asked them what else needed to be done, clearly intended to see what stimulus would reverse the cratering stock market.
Brian Moynihan of Bank of America offered words of wisdom: ”Take care of the health care problem: do more testing, build up the hospitals, and we’ll get through this.”
Wednesday night, Trump tried to soothe markets, but his unpreparedness was painfully obvious. Up until this day, he hadn’t treated this as a domestic healthcare issue at all. He had thought shutting down direct flights to China after the Nov 17 2019 case in Wuhan was announced was all that was needed. Unfortunately, virus spreads exponentially without regard for borders.
He wasn’t alone in this miscalculation, Iran and Italy were also unprepared. But how is that an excuse? The experts were ringing the alarm bells for several weeks. Former Trump administration staffers like Thomas Bossert, called the White House for days trying to alert Trump to the severity of the situation — to no avail. Bossert was a former staffer and therefore had been blackballed, Trump never took the call. Bossert had no choice but to go public, with the evil media. “We’re not going to fix this problem – we’re past the containment point,” he said during a press briefing March 4. “This evidence of human-to-human transmission, not someone who flew in with the disease, must then and only then, without overreaction, pull the trigger on aggressive community intervention – school closures, isolation, and cancellations of large events.” This presaged exactly what finally happened wednesday.
Except of course that as of Wednesday, Trump still didn’t have an accurate status of COVID-19 test kits distribution. He made misstatements and directly contradicted his own words from the prior weeks. Worse, he ensured major financial impact to all travel related businesses by shutting down international flights to Europe.
Today, two days later, the administration invoked the Stafford Act, allowing FEMA to provide direct assistance. After previously claiming that his administration didn’t think that more than $1.5 billion might be needed to address the health needs (one that he had previously declared contained), Trump now poured out up to $50 billion in emergency aid. Turns out an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Wikipedia, though certainly not an authority for the latest and most accurate information, has compiled a very good overview of the pandemic. It doesn’t flatter anybody. But it does, with evidence, show that his administration’s zeal for slashing government agencies with a hatchet instead of a scalpel left the CDC and the NIH in horrible shape. Assigning renowned healthcare expert Mike Pence to resolve it should not be reassuring to anyone.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019-20_coronavirus_pandemic
You’re going to be sooooooo disappointed if less than 15,000 people die,
because you hate Trump more than you care about anything else.
I know you’ll deny this, but no one will believe you.
You issued a logical fallacy with ad homimem attack on him rarher than responding to the topic which is the president’s response. Please focus.
That’s pure cynicism on your part.
Face it, if the current administration was Johnny-on-the-spot with test kits, some lives might be saved. It would cost taxpayer money but at least we’d be able to accurately track the spread and manage resources to provide healthcare where it is needed, when it is needed.
The feet-dragging may in fact not cost any lives, maybe hospitals will actually be able to cope. But you don’t know that and penny-pinching early does create additional risks to the well being of citizens.
I invite you to point out where I advocated delaying healthcare response to save money, or anywhere where I expressed desire to see anyone suffer or die. I will wait your response.
Meanwhile, you will easily be able to point out where your favorite president downplayed, delayed, denied, and squandered time. Because he’d already partially dismantled the very government agencies that were established to manage these situations, and he didn’t really care to spend a dime in the first quarter of 2020 to reestablish them. Cheap and stupid. Look how much money your leader saved you.
If 15,000 people die then that means if the administration had acted earlier that number would be half that. There is no contradicting the fact that Trump’s failure to act and to lead, and instead minimizing the threat because he thought it made him look bad, made whatever transpires from here on out worse. “It will go away, like a miracle,” will play in political ads right up until Election Day.
A 68 second snapshot of how the Trump presidency will be remembered.