Stocks post biggest rally since 2008

Stocks soared Friday to post the biggest rally since 2008 as Wall Street rebounded from the sharp losses suffered in the previous session — Black Thursday II™ – the worst since the “Black Monday” market crash in 1987 due to COVID-19 cornavirus concerns.
CNBC:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,985 points higher, or 9.4%, at 23,185.62. Friday marked the Dow’s biggest-ever point gain. The S&P 500 climbed 9.2% to 2,711.02 while the Nasdaq Composite surged 9.3% to 7,874.23. The averages posted their biggest one-day gain since October 2008.
Equities rallied to their session highs into the close after President Donald Trump also said 50,000 new coronavirus tests will be available next week. Trump also said he asked the Energy Department to purchase oil for the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, boosting crude prices.
Apple and Facebook jumped more than 10% each to lead the so-called FAANG stocks higher. Google-parent Alphabet gained 9.3% while Amazon and Netflix both rose more than 6%.
“It almost seems as if the market has a gravitational force to that Dec. 24, 2018 low,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “It feels as though the market wants to go back there… That said. there has been indiscriminate selling, which is good thing. That’s the kind of panic you wait for.”
MacDailyNews Take: Biggest crash since 1987! Biggest rally since 2008! Up, down, up, down… somebody let us off this thing!
TDS’ers decried the Man’s words yesterday as the hinge that dropped the market. I bet the Man’s words were irrelevant to today’s record rise, per their Syndome affected minds?
$US 50 billion in government spending will move a market no matter whose lips move.
The point is you, and others, decried his words as the reason for the tanking yesterday. Today, hope bubbled up because he had a plan to circumvent the virus. Yes, the market loves to hear dollars as stimulus, but the market rose prior to that announcement.
I personally despise the throwing out of money to keep the party going, but the TDS’ers want their cake and eat it too and we have back to back days explicitly showing the hypocrisy.
R&D’s have looong been throwing $$ to keep the train moving…you sound surprised, or at least you’re implying it’s something new.