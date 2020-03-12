Apple inks multi-year deals with major music labels

Apple has signed multi-year licensing deals with major music labels like Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music in recent months, the Financial Times reports, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reports:

The new contracts, however, do not include an agreement to bundle Apple Music with the its television service, the report said, adding that a “super bundle” maybe months away.

MacDailyNews Take: We really want Apple to introduce an “Apple Prime” bundle that will take the pressure off the ailing Apple News+ to grab subscribers on its own while also helping boost Apple Services even further while offering users of multiple Apple services a deal for doing so!

Apple could make a more compelling “Prime” bundle than even Amazon can offer because their original content sounds like it will be better and Apple Music + Apple News/Texture are unmatched. If they rolled some iCloud storage deal into it, it’d be tough to resist for many, many people! — MacDailyNews, February 14, 2020

As soon as Apple launches their original content video service, an “Apple Prime” will make even more sense. — MacDailyNews, August 29, 2018

We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016