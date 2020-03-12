France to fine Apple over anti-competitive behavior

France’s competition watchdog is set to fine Apple next Monday over anti-competitive behavior in its distribution and sales network, Reuters reports, citing “two sources close to the matter.” The two sources disclose the amount of the fine.

Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters:

From her appointment as the head of the French antitrust watchdog, Isabelle de Silva has set her sights on U.S. tech giants, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, fined 150 million euros ($167 million) for opaque advertising rules. Apple mentioned in its latest annual report that France’s competition authority was alleging that aspects of the its sales and distribution practices were violating French competition law, which it denies.

MacDailyNews Take: When it rains, it pours.