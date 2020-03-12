France to fine Apple over anti-competitive behavior

France’s competition watchdog is set to fine Apple next Monday over anti-competitive behavior in its distribution and sales network, Reuters reports, citing “two sources close to the matter.” The two sources disclose the amount of the fine.
From her appointment as the head of the French antitrust watchdog, Isabelle de Silva has set her sights on U.S. tech giants, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, fined 150 million euros ($167 million) for opaque advertising rules.
Apple mentioned in its latest annual report that France’s competition authority was alleging that aspects of the its sales and distribution practices were violating French competition law, which it denies.
MacDailyNews Take: When it rains, it pours.
F***ing Frogs. They think they own Europe. They have a big inferiority complex.
So you don’t think the French should be able to enforce their own laws in their country? Do you think using racist slurs somehow makes your observation more valid?
Apparently Apple, to a lesser extent, and the NBA with their boycott, think THEY are the ones who should be able to approve laws in the state of North Carolina THEY deem appropriate over the elected representation governiing the state who were voted to office by the people of North Carolina.
No NBA for the season. Some say “never let a crisis go to waste” and others say ‘there is a silver lining afterall’!
Remember the Swine Flu? Probably not, the media wasn’t as hyped to attack the current administration in the White House at the time. And forget “Where’s Hunter?”, where was Joe Biden and his grand leadership and expertise on this matter?
When Corona reaches Swine Flu levels in the US, then we can talk.
Pols slavering at the lips in anticipation of Mula $$$ Money grubbers.
Just don’t sell anything to them
What you suggest is akin to Mercedes boycotting the state of Texas. They could, but they won’t. Timmy doesn’t have the spine to fight even if the law was unfair (which it isn’t). The US government would have a few things to say about Mercedes screwing the people in Texas who own them now. Funny how MAGA views go all wonky when you are on the receiving end of isolationist policies.
Trade deals for all EU member nations are done at the EU level, each individual nation is free to set taxation within its borders. Just like in the USA. The EU is the biggest single market in the world, for now. Deal with it.