Arturo Castro joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Apple TV+ series ‘Mr. Corman’

Arturo Castro is set to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series “Mr. Corman,” Variety reports.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The series, which was first announced in September 2019, is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of San Fernando Valley public schoolteacher Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt). Castro will star as Victor, Josh’s roommate and friend.

Castro recently starred in his own Comedy Central sketch comedy series, “Alternatino”… He is also known for his role on fellow Comedy Central series “Broad City,” on which he appeared throughout its five season run. On the dramatic side, Castro starred in the third season of the Netflix series “Narcos” as David Rodriguez, a ruthless cartel leader.