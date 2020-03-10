Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 5 to developers

Apple today seeded macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 5 to developers for testing purposes. The latest macOS beta arrives one week after beta 4 and over a month after macOS Catalina 10.15.3.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 includes Screen Time Communication Limits, a feature first brought to the iPhone in the iOS 13.3 update, and it brings a new Head Pointer Accessibility option that allows the cursor to be controlled with head movements using the Mac’s camera.

Real-time lyrics are included in macOS 10.15.4, bringing an iOS feature introduced in iOS 13 to the Mac…

Though not directly part of ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4, Apple is adding a new universal purchase option for macOS and iOS apps, which will allow Apple device users to purchase one app that works across multiple platforms.