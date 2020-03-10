Apple seeds fifth betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to developers

Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 updates to developers. iOS 13.4 beta 5 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 5 arrive one week after the release of the fourth betas and more than a month after the release of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 are major updates, bringing several major new features to the iPhone and the iPad. There’s a new toolbar in the Mail app that’s available when viewing an email, featuring a more logical design to address complaints about the Mail layout in iOS 13.

iCloud Folder Sharing, designed to let users share folders in iCloud Drive with other people, is available as of iOS 13.4.

There are nine new Memoji and Animoji stickers included in the update, featuring emoji-style poses like shocked face, face with hearts, eyes rolling, and more.

Code in iOS 13.4 also suggests Apple is working on an over-the-air recovery feature that would allow the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌ to be restored without the need for a computer.