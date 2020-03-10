iOS 14 code reveals Apple AR app codenamed ‘Gobi’

iOS 14 code is the gift that keeps on giving. 9to5Mac has found that Apple is developing a new app as part of its work on iOS 14. The new app, codenamed Gobi, will allow users to get more information about the world around them by using an augmented reality experience on the phone. The AR experience would also be part of Apple’s forthcoming AR headset project.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Based on 9to5Mac code findings, Apple appears to be testing integrations with Apple Stores and Starbucks. For instance, users would be able to hold up their phone in an Apple Store and view information about the products on display, get pricing, and compare features. The iPhone or iPad would know about what augmented reality experience to begin based on QR-code like tags in the area. It is possible that iBeacons or Apple’s AirTags could also act as the trigger.

MacDailyNews Take: With an API, any third-party could tap into this Apple “Gobi” AR app to provide augmented reality experiences to Apple customers. Apple customers who just so happen to have the best demographics, with discretionary income and the proven will to spend it. (Those who settle for Android will be left behind even further.) Imagine the possibilities for retailers like Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Target; entertainment venues like movie theaters, theme parks, and sports stadiums… the opportunities are endless (gyms, grocery stores, car dealerships, etc.)!