Apple AirPods Pro are back in stock Amazon

Amazon has Apple’s AirPods Pro back in stock with free delivery for PRIME members and they’re currently 6% off the $249.99 list price, available for $234.98.

AirPods Pro join the existing AirPods line in delivering an unparalleled wireless audio experience. Each model uses advanced technology to reinvent how people listen to music, make phone calls, enjoy TV shows and movies, play games and interact with Siri. The magical setup experience customers love with today’s AirPods extends to AirPods Pro. By opening the charging case near an iOS or iPadOS device and giving it a simple tap, AirPods Pro are immediately paired to all the devices signed into a user’s iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch.

Apple’s AirPods Pro features:

• Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

• Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

• Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

• Sweat and water resistant

• Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

• Easy setup for all your Apple devices

• Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

• The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

More info via Amazon here.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re looking for Apple’s AirPods Pro, hurry up and get ’em while they last, because these things don’t stay in stock for long!

MacDailyNews is an Amazon affiliate and, at no extra cost to you, we earn a commission when you buy using the links above. Thank you for supporting MacDailyNews!