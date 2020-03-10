iOS 14 reveals budget ‘iPhone SE 2,’ new Apple TV Remote, AirTags, and more

Leaked iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac corroborates many details about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming hardware refreshes, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and AirTags.

And, praise Jobs, it looks like Apple is also developing a new Apple TV Siri Remote!

Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac:

According to the iOS 14 code, the upcoming iPad Pro refresh will include a new triple-lens camera array like previous supply chain reporting has suggested. This camera setup will include a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This is a major update from the current iPad Pro… The new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is expected to be released this spring, likely alongside the release of iOS 13.4 (barring any major delays due to coronavirus.) Prior versions of tvOS 13 code have revealed that Apple is working on a new Apple TV box, but iOS 14 also includes the tidbit that there will also be a new Apple TV remote… Users of Apple’s newest iPhone models will also be able to track AirTags via augmented reality. AirTags will also be able to play a sound to help users locate them.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a truckload of goodness looming. Here’s hoping the next-gen Apple TV Siri Remote doesn’t suck!