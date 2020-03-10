iOS 14 reveals budget ‘iPhone SE 2,’ new Apple TV Remote, AirTags, and more

Leaked iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac corroborates many details about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming hardware refreshes, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and AirTags.
And, praise Jobs, it looks like Apple is also developing a new Apple TV Siri Remote!
Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac:
According to the iOS 14 code, the upcoming iPad Pro refresh will include a new triple-lens camera array like previous supply chain reporting has suggested. This camera setup will include a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This is a major update from the current iPad Pro… The new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is expected to be released this spring, likely alongside the release of iOS 13.4 (barring any major delays due to coronavirus.)
Prior versions of tvOS 13 code have revealed that Apple is working on a new Apple TV box, but iOS 14 also includes the tidbit that there will also be a new Apple TV remote…
Users of Apple’s newest iPhone models will also be able to track AirTags via augmented reality. AirTags will also be able to play a sound to help users locate them.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s a truckload of goodness looming. Here’s hoping the next-gen Apple TV Siri Remote doesn’t suck!
I want a thinner and lighter Apple TV remote. Any chance do you think? 🤣
In a perfect square, too, in order to even further increase the chances of “holding it wrong.”
Yes please! Thinner and lighter! While they are at it, how about no buttons, labels or other markings
Steve got thinner and lighter, how did that work out? No thanks!
Not necessarily. How about something that doesn’t slip between the couch cushions, not to be discovered for a year or so?
Failing that, a remote with a speak that you could ping to locate.
They were all joking Mike! We hate the crappy remotes! Just use the TV+ app on your phone and do screen mirroring for a far superior experience. A truly new and improved remote is desperately needed. One that is asymmetric and usable in dim/no light. I had to put loop Velcro dots on the underside of mine to make it barely functional. Hate the damned thing.
Using my phone as a Remote is as annoying as hell. First of all, unless you have it set to never nod off to sleep, it blacks out in a minute and you have to dig and retrieve the app. Second, if I want to do something else on my phone, which I always do, the remote app, again, is a pain the ass to retrieve.
Roku’s smart TV remote is a model to follow. Why does Apple feel compelled to be different and — choke! — elegant? Perhaps with Ive out of the picture, they’ll come up with something actually useful first.
Add the remote control icon to your swipe down control centre in the settings. This is the kind of useful advice you will never get from CoronaCitizenXirus nor Coronapplecynic.