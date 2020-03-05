Apple’s ‘iPhone SE 2’ may be delayed due to the coronavirus

Yesterday brought news that Apple’s upcoming low-cost “iPhone SE 2” (for lack of a better name, we’ll refer to it as that for now) has reached the final stage of product verification at Foxconn’s assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China.

However, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, a flexible printed circuit board (PCB) delay means the launch of Apple’s budget “iPhone SE 2” could be pushed into Q2, according to DigiTimes.

Jay Liu and Willis Ke for DigiTimes:

Taiwan-based flexible PCB makers in the supply chain of Apple devices will see their shipments for the upcoming entry-level iPhone SE2 deferred from the first quarter to the second, and their second-quarter revenues may buck seasonal trends because of the deferral, according to industry sources. As the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly prompted Apple to defer pull-in of PCB shipments for its iPhone SE2, originally set for launch in the first quarter, leading PCB maker Zhen Ding Technology – believed to be a supplier for the new iPhone – has expected better-than-usual revenue performance for the traditional off season in the second quarter, the sources said.

Previously, observers expected the new iPhone to be announced in some fashion on March 31st, with a launch to follow shortly thereafter on April 3rd, but we might have to wait a bit longer into the quarter now.

MacDailyNews Take: Good things come to those who wait.