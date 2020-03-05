Here are all the shows and films available on Apple TV+

When we mention to friends and extended family members that we have Apple TV+, if they don’t ask us “What’s that?,” they ask, “What shows are on Apple TV+?”

There’s more already on Apple TV+ than more people think, even though Apple’s highly-lauded service just launched this past November.

Here are all of the current Apple TV+ shows and films:

• “Dickinson” (Season 1, 10 episodes)

• “The Elephant Queen Documentary” (feature-length film)

• “For All Mankind” (Season 1, 10 episodes)

• “Ghostwriter” (Season 1, 7 episodes)

• “Hala” (feature-length film)

• “Helpsters” (6 episodes)

• “Little America” (Season 1, 8 episodes)

• “The Morning Show” (Season 1, 10 episodes)

• “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” (Season 1, 9 episodes)

• “Oprah’s Book Club” (Episode 1)

• “See” (Season 1, 8 episodes)

• “Servant” (9 episodes)

• “Snoopy in Space” (12 episodes)

• “Truth be Told” (Season 1, 8 episodes)

• “Visible: Out on Television” (Five-part documentary series)

Here are all of the upcoming Apple TV+ shows and films:

March 6

• “Amazing Stories” – A reimagining of the original anthology series by Steven Spielberg, each episode of “Amazing Stories” will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.

March 26

• “The Banker” – Inspired by true events, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.

April 3

• “Home Before Dark” – The dramatic mystery series, inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

April 17

• “Home” – A new documentary series that offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes. Each episode in the nine-episode first season unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them.

April 24

• “Beastie Boys Story” – Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

• “Defending Jacob” – A gripping, character-driven thriller based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, and starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. The limited drama series unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

May 1

• “Trying” – All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it’s the one thing they just can’t have. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, “Trying” is a new comedy series about growing up, settling down and finding someone to love.

TBA

• “Central Park” – An animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

• “Little Voice” – A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice” explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”) will provide original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.

