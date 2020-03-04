As concerns heighten over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Apple has pulled out of their participation in the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2020 festival, canceling the premiere three new Apple TV+ originals (the Beastie Boys Story documentary, the animated Central Park musical series, and the Home docuseries about cool homes.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

The tech giant had been set to premiere three new Apple TV Plus originals at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, and also was scheduled to host a discussion of Apple’s “Little America” with docuseries creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Those have now been cancelled.

Apple joins others that have backed out of this year’s SXSW, including Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable and Intel.

Organizers of SXSW continue to say the annual music, technology and entertainment festival in Austin, Texas, is still on for March 13-22. On Wednesday, officials for the city of Austin said the festival will still go forward.