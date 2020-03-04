Apple’s ‘iPhone SE 2’ enters final phase of production verification as launch looms

Ahead of an expected imminent launch, Apple’s widely-expected budget iPhone, dubbed “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9,” has now entered the final phase of production verification at Foxconn’s assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, DigiTimes reports, citing “industry sources.”

DigiTimes:

Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.

For quite some time now, we’ve been hearing credible rumors from the likes of uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo among other analysts that the forthcoming “iPhone SE 2” will be coming in the first half of this year, featuring physical dimensions and some specs similar to iPhone 8 (4.7-inch LCD, Home button with Touch ID, no TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID), but with a markedly faster A13 Bionic SoC and more RAM at 3GB. The rumored starting price of this new budget iPhone is said to be US$399 (64GB storage).

MacDailyNews Take: While we hope they can come up with a better name for it than “iPhone SE 2” (ugh) or “iPhone 9” (sounds old), we hope even more that they can make enough of them to meet launch demand after the coronavirus outbreak production issues!