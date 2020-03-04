Apple debuts new Mac ad celebrating International Women’s Day

Apple has debuted a new Mac ad celebrating International Women’s Day. On Apple’s YouTube channel, the company has shared a video spotlighting the women changing the world “Behind the Mac.”
Featured, in order:
00:01 — Malala Yousafzai: The youngest Nobel laureate for her work on girls’ education.
00:02 — Ava Duvernay: Director known for “Selma” and “When They See Us.”
00:04 — Marie Kondo: Tidying expert, bestselling author and Emmy-nominated television star.
00:07 — Greta Gerwig: Director known for “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”
00:09 — Gloria Steinem: Women’s rights activist who helped start second-wave feminism.
00:11 — Lady Gaga: GRAMMY & Oscar winning artist and founder of the Born This Way foundation.
00:13 — Megan Rapinoe and Shannon Boxx: World Cup champions fighting for equal pay.
00:15 — Olivia Wilde: Actor and director known for her feature debut “Booksmart.”
00:17 — Diane von Furstenberg: Fashion designer and founder of the DVF Awards.
00:19 — Elizabeth Banks: Actor and director of “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
00:21 — Alicia Keys: GRAMMY winning artist, touching hearts and inspiring the world through her art.
00:23 — Lilly Singh: The first woman to host a network late-night talk show in 30 years.
00:25 — Audrey Gelman: C.E.O and first visibly pregnant woman featured on a business magazine cover.
00:27 — Black Mamba: South Africa’s women-run anti-poaching unit.
00:30 — Victoria Monét: On-the-rise artist and GRAMMY nominee, known for her hit songwriting.
00:32 — Tarana Burke: Founder of The ‘me too.’ Movement.
00:34 — DJ Switch: A 12-year-old DJ and founder of the DJ Switch Foundation for education.
The song in the production is “***Flawless Feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie” by Beyoncé.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s always nice to see a Mac ad from Apple and one that celebrates International Women’s Day to boot. Good taste in personal computers doesn’t discriminate!
To the scientists, the musicians, the athletes, the mothers, the entrepreneurs, the artists, the engineers, the teachers — the women of all generations who drive us forward and show girls everywhere that the future is limitless: We celebrate you. pic.twitter.com/BfNhWOotDX
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 4, 2020