Apple debuts new Mac ad celebrating International Women’s Day

Apple has debuted a new Mac ad celebrating International Women’s Day. On Apple’s YouTube channel, the company has shared a video spotlighting the women changing the world “Behind the Mac.”

Featured, in order:

00:01 — Malala Yousafzai: The youngest Nobel laureate for her work on girls’ education.

00:02 — Ava Duvernay: Director known for “Selma” and “When They See Us.”

00:04 — Marie Kondo: Tidying expert, bestselling author and Emmy-nominated television star.

00:07 — Greta Gerwig: Director known for “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”

00:09 — Gloria Steinem: Women’s rights activist who helped start second-wave feminism.

00:11 — Lady Gaga: GRAMMY & Oscar winning artist and founder of the Born This Way foundation.

00:13 — Megan Rapinoe and Shannon Boxx: World Cup champions fighting for equal pay.

00:15 — Olivia Wilde: Actor and director known for her feature debut “Booksmart.”

00:17 — Diane von Furstenberg: Fashion designer and founder of the DVF Awards.

00:19 — Elizabeth Banks: Actor and director of “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

00:21 — Alicia Keys: GRAMMY winning artist, touching hearts and inspiring the world through her art.

00:23 — Lilly Singh: The first woman to host a network late-night talk show in 30 years.

00:25 — Audrey Gelman: C.E.O and first visibly pregnant woman featured on a business magazine cover.

00:27 — Black Mamba: South Africa’s women-run anti-poaching unit.

00:30 — Victoria Monét: On-the-rise artist and GRAMMY nominee, known for her hit songwriting.

00:32 — Tarana Burke: Founder of The ‘me too.’ Movement.

00:34 — DJ Switch: A 12-year-old DJ and founder of the DJ Switch Foundation for education.

The song in the production is “***Flawless Feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie” by Beyoncé.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s always nice to see a Mac ad from Apple and one that celebrates International Women’s Day to boot. Good taste in personal computers doesn’t discriminate!