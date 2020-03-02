Apple launches ‘She Creates’ to celebrate International Women’s Day in stores around the world

Apple has announced the launch of ‘She Creates’ in order to to celebrate International Women’s Day in Apple Retail Stores around the world.

Throughout March, Apple Stores worldwide will host a series of over 5,000 Today at Apple sessions titled “She Creates” to highlight inspiring female creators using photography, design, technology, business, music and film to address tough topics, explore new perspectives and empower their communities. Select stores will host more than 100 sessions led by women across industries and mediums who are empowering those around them through creativity, including co-chair of the Women’s March Linda Sarsour, musicians Meghan Trainor and Victoria Monét, designer Carla Fernández, and many more.

“Celebrating the work, spirit and contributions of women is so important to Apple,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to recognize International Women’s Day through the ‘She Creates’ programming series and bring these experiences to our stores so everyone can be inspired by some of the world’s most passionate and innovative creators.”

Beginning today, anyone can sign up for two new Today at Apple sessions inspired by women and led by Apple. A Music Lab featuring the music of Alicia Keys invites participants to deconstruct her new song “Underdog,” learn what inspires her to create, and remix their own version using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad. A new Art Lab titled “Playful Portraits” draws inspiration from three female artists from New York, Tokyo and Warsaw. The session will guide participants in transforming an everyday photo into a work of art with patterns, stickers and colors using the Procreate app on iPad Pro.

Special sessions hosted by female creators are planned in select stores around the world. For more information on the “She Creates” series, visit apple.co/she-creates.

Additionally, Apple will celebrate International Women’s Day with the following activities:

• Every day in March, the App Store is celebrating the women who bring the apps and games people love to life. In the US, each App of the Day and Game of the Day for the month will highlight work by female developers, designers and entrepreneurs.

• Starting today, customers can explore the Apple TV app’s International Women’s Day collection from women who are changing the narrative through storytelling across the movie and TV landscape. Curated collections include Bold New Voices, Women Directing Women, Rebellious Icons and Recent Watershed Moments in TV — all sourced from the Apple TV app’s robust video offering of Apple TV+ original series and movies, hit new movies to buy or rent, popular streaming apps and premium Apple TV channels. And for a limited time, the Apple TV app is offering extended free trials from Starz, BritBox, History Vault and Lifetime Movie Club channels, featuring inspirational and compelling female-empowered shows and movies. The International Women’s Day collection on the Apple TV app can be found at www.apple.co/IWD2020.

• On March 8, International Women’s Day, a new curated collection on Apple Podcasts called “Changing the Narrative” will feature podcasts celebrating women podcasters, shows and stories. Apple Books will feature exceptional women recommending their favorite books.

Also on March 8, Apple Watch users around the world can earn an exclusive Activity award and stickers for Messages when they complete a walk, run or wheelchair workout of 20 minutes or more.