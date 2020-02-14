Apple continues to push AR into the mainstream

Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld that Apple has quietly introduced new AR features that should help the company push adoption of the technologies more into the mainstream, particularly for retailers, animation houses, and educators.

Evans:

Apple’s QuickLook supports 3D models that use the USDZ file format the company built in collaboration with Pixar. This works in the apps you use every day, including Safari, Messages, Mail, the Finder and more – so you don’t need an additional app to run AR experiences. When you tap one of these 3D models, Apple’s ARKit renders it in as realistic way as possible, with lighting and shadows. You can move the object around, examine it from different angles and more. What’s new is that Apple is now adding Apple Pay support to this feature, which means you can explore an item in virtual space and then, if you wish, pay for it.

MacDailyNews Take: Evans is right that this programmable button, which can do many other things besides being a purchase link, is an important part of the growing business case for AR and efforts like these from Apple can help propel AR into the mainstream. The more Apple gets people everywhere used to using AR on a daily basis, the more ready the world will be for Apple Glasses!