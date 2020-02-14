Adrian Paul joins Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in ‘See’ on Apple TV+

In the second season of See, the Apple TV+ world-building drama, Adrian Paul (Highlander) is set to star alongside Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

“See” takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, who helped bring this inclusive and authentic world to life.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

[See is] from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence. Written by Knight, See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Paul will play Lord Harlan, the ruler of the strongest city in the kingdom… Paul is known for his titular role as Duncan MacLeod (The Highlander) on TV’s Highlander: The Series and in the Highlander feature films.

MacDailyNews Take: You can see the money oozing throughout See, but hopefully, with the additions of Adrian Paul and Dave Bautista, the second season will click along better than the first, which seemed to drag in spots.