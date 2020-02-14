Jony Ive offers advice to designers and executives

Apple’s former chief design officer Jony Ive sat down with Hermès Artistic Director Pierre-Alexis Dumas to offer advice to designers and executives in a kickoff to the French luxury house’s year of “Innovation in the Making.”

Lauren Sherman for Business of Fashion:

Large corporations often stage internal conferences for their employees, inviting bold-faced names to dispense business lessons and sometimes even life advice… But most of these conversations are held in private, sometimes with the stipulation that employees not record, film or photograph what they hear and see. On Thursday, French luxury firm Hermès cracked open the window just a bit, inviting about 180 people — mostly journalists, but also family members and “friends of the house” — from around the world to attend its own gathering, held at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Arts Center on Governors Island and hosted by Artistic Director (and family heir) Pierre-Alexis Dumas…

When it came in the headlining act, Dumas chose pure a crowd-pleaser: Former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, who collaborated with Hermès on its edition of the Apple Watch.

Ive left Apple at the end of 2019 to launch his design company, “LoveFrom,” in collaboration with the designer Marc Newson (who helped design the Apple Watch)… Ive also discussed the value of failure. “I am much more interested in trying stuff and failing than being right,” he said. “I really don’t care when it goes the wrong way. In fact, I find a perverse sort of delight in it.”