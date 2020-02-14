Nevada Democrats to use 2,000 Apple iPads to avoid Iowa caucus fiasco

The Nevada Democratic Party has a two-step plan intended to avoid repeating the Iowa Democratic Party fiasco: 2,000 Apple iPads loaded with survey app Google Forms to calculate voting results in next week’s Nevada caucus.

Steven Musil for CNET:

The app will be loaded onto 2,000 iPads bought by the party and distributed to precinct chairs, according to a memo signed by party Executive Director Alana Mounce seen by the Associated Press Thursday. Google’s app will calculate and submit results electronically, while a second step will rely on submissions also being made by phone.

The new process was hastily constructed after use of an app during the Iowa caucus caused confusion that delayed the announcement of a winner in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucus, the first nominating contest of the 2020 US presidential election. Many people blame the Iowa Democratic Party for what appears to be a botched rollout of an app on such a big stage.