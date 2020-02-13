Apple suppliers scramble to restart production in China while keeping vast factories coronavirus-free

Apple suppliers in China are scrambling to restart production while keeping vast factories coronavirus-free. Foxconn’s main Longhua campus in Shenzhen is the size of 250 football fields. 100,000 people live and work there, so virus-proofing all of that space is obviously a challenge, yet that is exactly what Foxconn had to do to get production back online after the extended Chinese Lunar New Year break.

Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang for Nikkei Asian Review:

Normally the company only shuts its flagship Longhua campus in Shenzhen for a few days, if at all, during the holiday season, and once workers return from their hometowns, its production lines are quickly back up… But with the death toll from the coronavirus growing, local authorities have ordered Foxconn and other major tech manufacturers to implement a wide range of health and safety measures at their campuses, from setting up quarantine spaces to installing infrared temperature scanners and stocking up on surgical masks and disinfectant…

The world’s biggest electronics contract manufacturer had intended to resume production at Longhua on Feb. 10, when the holiday officially ended, but authorities put the brakes on those plans, citing concerns about poor airflow in dorms, restaurants and production facilities. The company has since received the OK from officials, indicating it has satisfied the anti-virus guidelines, but staffing issues remain. “It will take at least one to two months rather than just one to two days, for normal resumption of manufacturing,” a source familiar with matter told the Nikkei Asian Review…

The company operates some 45 massive plants across more than 40 cities in China… and its Zhengzhou site in Henan Province, the world’s biggest iPhone production base. The latter could not immediately restart production on Feb. 10. On the other hand, key AirPod builders such as China’s Luxshare ICT, traded as Luxshare Precision Industry, and Goertek, as well as iPad maker BYD — all Chinese companies — told Apple that they could resume some production as scheduled on Feb. 10 without a prior government audit, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei.