Apple set to reopen some retail stores in Beijing on February 14th

After stating on February 8th that they were preparing to reopen Apple Retail Stores in Beijing, China after shutting them due to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak, Apple says they will reopen some stores on February 14th.

On their Chinese website, Apple says they’ll reopen some stores in Beijing on February 14th with reduced operating hours.

Many of Apple’s other stores in mainland China will remain closed as the battle to control the coronavirus outbreak in China continues.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy Valentines Day, Beijing!