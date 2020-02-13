Coronavirus outbreak could force Apple iPhone 12 delay

Apple is expected to debut their next-gen “iPhone 12,” “iPhone 12 Pro,” and “iPhone 12 Pro Max” this September, but according to a new report from DigiTimes, the company’s next-gen iPhone 12 lineup could face a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple is expected to release five new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models in 2020, including a so-called ‌iPhone SE 2‌ with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED 5G lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year.

DigiTimes:

Apple’s manufacturing partners may not be able resume normal production in China anytime soon in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but it does not seem to be derailing the vendor’s plan of launching the next-generation iPhones in September. Apple may still unveil next generation iPhones on schedule despite possible production delays, say sources: Apple is likely stick to its plans to unveil its next generation iPhone devices on a product event in September as it did in past years although this year’s production of new iPhones could be delayed until after June due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to sources familiar with the matter. Apple reportedly in high demand for 5nm A14 to support 5G devices: Apple’s demand for 5nm A14 mobile application processors (AP) to support its 5G devices is likely to be 50-60% higher than that for its 7nm A13, highlighting the vendor’s determination to strengthen its market share in the 5G segment, according to industry sources.

MacDailyNews Take: Any scarcity of iPhone 12 supply due to production delay will only heighten what will be crazy demand for Apple’s 5G-capable iPhones! Keep in mind that we’re still a long ways off and conditions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak could change at any time

