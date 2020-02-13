Apple likely to release iOS 13.4 to the public in March

Apple has begun the beta testing period for iOS 13.4. The update includes new features such as iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, and much more. Most observers expect Apple to release iOS 13.4 – and updates to macOS, watchOS, and tvOS – to the public in March.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 bring a few notable features to iPhone and iPad users alongside updates to Xcode and macOS.

One of the biggest changes in that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. This means that a developer can list an iPad app in the App Store and a Mac version in the Mac App Store. When the customer buys either version, it automatically unlocks the app all platforms. Apple says this feature will be available in March.

The most obvious indication of a March release is that Apple says unified purchasing between the Mac, iPhone, and iPad will be available in March. Presumably, iOS 13.4 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 would need to be released to the public before developers can ship unified apps.

History also suggests that Apple will release a notable iOS update in March. iOS 12.2 was released in March of last year, while iOS 11.3 was released in March of 2018.