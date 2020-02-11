Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and tvOS 13.4 public betas

A few days after releasing the updates for developers, Apple today released the first public betas of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and tvOS 13.4 to their public beta testing group.
iOS and iPadOS 13.4 introduce some useful and notable new features and changes. There’s a new Mail toolbar that separates the reply button from the delete button to make it harder to accidentally delete emails, there’s a new “Shazam It” shortcut in the Shortcuts app for identifying songs, and some tweaks have been made to CarPlay controls for calls and third-party navigation apps.
The update includes support for iCloud Folder Sharing, a long-awaited iOS 13 feature. iCloud Folder Sharing allows iCloud Drive files to be shared with other people, making the folders accessible to multiple users…
Apple has also seeded a new public beta of tvOS 13.4 for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4 brings Family Sharing integration to the Apple TV app.
MacDailyNews Take: Give ’em a whirl – on non-essential hardware – public beta testers!