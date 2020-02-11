Apple releases Swift Playgrounds for Mac

Apple today released a Mac Catalyst-based app, Swift Playgrounds for Mac, which was built from the existing iPadOS Swift Playgrounds app.



Apple’s Mac App Store:

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and iPad that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided “Learn to Code” lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore many unique coding experiences.

Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today’s most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and iPad.

Lessons built-in

• Apple-created lessons guide you through the core concepts of programming by using code to solve puzzles

• See your code run in a beautiful, interactive 3D world that you can rotate and pinch to zoom using the trackpad

• Animations introduce each new coding concept at a high level before you dive into the puzzles

• Choose from three animated characters to carry out the steps of your code

• Glossary and built-in help pages give detailed information about available commands and frameworks

Explore and create

• Challenges offer many new opportunities for creativity by playing with game logic, music, and more

• Interactive coding shows the results of your code instantly, either beside the text or acted out in the live view

• Step through your code to highlight each line as it is run

• Use your own photos and images within a program to make it uniquely yours

• Starting points are a head start to create your own playgrounds that display graphics or chat with your Mac

• Create your own playgrounds from scratch to build something totally unique

• Reset any page to start over, or duplicate and rename any playground to try different ideas

Built for Mac

• Code suggestions let you write entire programs in just a few clicks of the mouse

• See help along side code suggestions to learn about the available commands

• Click and drag a brace to wrap a block of code inside a loop or conditional statement

• Drag and drop snippets of commonly-used code directly into your playground

Real Swift code

• Learn the same powerful Swift programming language used by the pros to create thousands of apps

• Take your Swift coding skills to the next level using Xcode to develop an app you publish on the App Store

• Access powerful frameworks such as SpriteKit for 2D games, SwiftUI for app interfaces, and more

• Use Bluetooth APIs to write programs that control robots and other real-world devices

• Concepts and skills you learn directly apply when writing real apps

Share

• Send your creations to friends and family using Messages, Mail, AirDrop, or other Share Sheet extensions

• Start a playground on your Mac, then open on your iPad using iCloud to continue the project