Apple hires Warner Music veteran as global head of strategic music initiatives

Via LinkedIn, Warner Music Group veteran Jeff Bronikowski said he’s been hired by Apple as global head of strategic music initiatives.

Bronikowski was formerly Warner Music’s SVP, Global Business Development / Head of New Technology & Innovation, where he was responsible for setting strategy, driving revenue, forging strategic partnerships, and investing in new technologies, platforms, and formats.

Bronikowski holds a BSBA (Accounting, Computer Science) from Georgetown University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck to Jeff as he joined the No.1 music subscription service in the world’s No.1 market. Next up for Apple Music: Becoming worldwide No.1!