What’s coming in Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro lineup

Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro lineup is expected to get a hardware upgrade in 2020 after a year focused on software (iPadOS). Apple is widely expected to focus on augmented reality and more this year, with updates expected sooner than later.

Chance Miller for MacHash:

According to leaked renders from OnLeaks, who has accurately leaked designs of previous iPhone and iPad models, the iPad Pro is unlikely to feature any major changes in terms of design. The iPad Pro design introduced in 2018 still feels incredibly modern, especially in comparison to the rest of the iPad lineup…

With that being said, there will be one major change to the back of the iPad Pro this year: a new triple-lens camera setup [which will] improve camera performance, add new augmented reality features, and more…

The most likely scenario is that the iPad Pro [will feature] a more powerful revision of the A13 processor currently used in the iPhone 11. If history is any indication, this processor would likely be referred to as something like the A13X Bionic.