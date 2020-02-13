Mobile World Congress cancellation is good news for Apple’s ‘iPhone SE 2’

Apple is expected to soon unveil a new (relatively) low-cost iPhone based closely on the iPhone 8’s physical specs and design. Yesterday’s cancellation of the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, could very well be good news for Apple’s “iPhone SE 2” launch.

Ewan Spence for Forbes:

Apple has already created a massive advantage with the ‘out of cycle’ launch of the iPhone 9 (née iPhone SE 2) which is widely expected to happen in March. Now that MWC Barcelona has been cancelled and many Android manufacturers are postponing the launch of their handsets, that advantage has increased.

While it would not be admitted publicly, a glance at the calendar shows that nobody goes up against Apple’s iPhone launch events.

Next month’s iPhone 9… is going to have the same advantages to Apple’s community that the original iPhone SE had. But in the wider market, it has gained another advantage… Thanks to the cancellation of MWC, the competing Android mid-range Android handsets that would have been debuted in Barcelona in front of the world’s media have lost a huge amount of press coverage.