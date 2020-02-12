Apple rumored to be developing ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ true wireless earphones

Apple is reportedly working with supply chain partners in Taiwan on several upcoming products, including something called AirPods Pro Lite, according to DigiTimes. Other products covered in the report include next-gen iPads, Apple Watch Series 6, and iMac models.

Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple Watch‌, AirPod Pro Lite and ‌iMac‌ devices to be released later, as the epidemic has raised risks of raw materials supply shortages and shipments disruptions arising from uncertain resumption of normal operations at components suppliers and assembly plants in China, the sources said. — DigiTimes

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

It’s unclear exactly what DigiTimes is referring to by “AirPod Pro Lite,” as Apple just released the AirPods Pro in October of last year. That followed the launch of second-generation regular AirPods in March 2019, and with only $50 separating the ‌AirPods Pro‌ from the wireless case version of the regular ‌AirPods‌, we’re not sure how a “Lite” version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ would fit into Apple’s lineup.

MacDailyNews Take: Take this report of an “AirPod Pro Lite” (it’s AirPods, with an “s,” DigiTimes) with a dump truck full of salt. Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods.