Foxconn plans to resume 50% of output in virus-hit China by end of month

Foxconn plans to resume 50% of production output in virus-hit China by end of February, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the major Apple-supplier reopens plants shut over the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak.

So far, according to Caixin, there have been 44,742 known cases of 2019-nCoV, with 16,067 suspected, 4,742 recovered patients, and 1,114 deaths.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80% of production in China in March, added the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, citing internal targets set by Chairman Liu Young-Way. Foxconn’s reopenings after the Lunar New Year holiday were delayed by the rapid spread of the virus in China, which has killed more than 1,100 people… “Chairman Liu hopes by end of February the production could reach 50%,” said the person, who declined to be identified in the absence of authorization to speak publicly… Foxconn got the green light this week to reopen major plants in China, and its plant in the eastern city of Kunshan was also approved on Tuesday to resume production, an internal document reviewed by Reuters showed.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a very good sign that Foxconn plans to resume 50% of output in China within the next two weeks and hit 80% in March! Hopefully, the worst of this coronavirus outbreak is behind us now.