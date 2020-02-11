President Trump praises trillion dollar tech companies, calling them MAGA

President Trump today heaped praise on the four big tech companies with trillion dollar plus market caps, the trillion dollar MAGA club. In case you’ve been under a rock for several years, MAGA is short for “Make America Great Again,” a 2016 election year slogan of the Trump campaign. The 2020 version is “Keep America Great.”

Patti Domm for CNBC:

President Donald Trump gave a shout out to a group of four big tech giants that have market caps larger than $1 trillion, calling them MAGA.

Trump said four tech giants Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon.com are part of a trillion dollar club — MAGA.

According to a press pool report, Trump said: “For 144 days we set a record stock market. It means 401ks, it means jobs. Four trillion dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft. You have MAGA. The trillion dollar club.”

The name MAGA has also been used on Wall Street for the group of stocks that have led the market higher. They collectively have added $520 billion in market cap this year alone.