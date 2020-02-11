Apple’s Siri can now answer U.S. election questions

Apple’s built-in voice assistant Siri is now able to answer U.S. election questions, as well as deliver live results as votes are counted, which may be of interest to the Iowa Democratic Party. 😉 The live results are being delivered via the Associated Press which will provide county-by-county results and a national map that tracks candidate wins by each state primary, among other things.
Apple News 2020 election coverage promises to be the most comprehensive resource available, with reporting and analysis from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today and others.
Apple News 2020 election coverage includes a series of curated guides, special features and resources. Apple says that readers from all political viewpoints get one convenient place to access reliable election information throughout the year, stay informed about the issues and follow major election moments — including the debates, Super Tuesday, Democratic and Republican conventions, election night and the 2021 presidential inauguration — in real time.
The new feature, announced today, is part of Apple News’ 2020 election coverage, which also includes a series of curated news, resources and data from a variety of sources, with the goal of serving users on both sides of the political spectrum.
With the added Siri integration, you’ll be able to ask the assistant both informational queries, plus those requiring real-time information.
For example, you may ask Siri something like “When are the California primaries?,” which is a more straightforward question, or “Who’s winning the New Hampshire primaries?,” which requires updated information.
MacDailyNews Take: The feature appears to still be rolling out, so if Siri’s not answering your U.S. election questions yet, she should be able to do so soon!
