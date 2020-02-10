Samsung’s TV ad reveals unannounced ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ foldable phone

During last night’s Academy Awards, Samsung aired an unexpected first look at its yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. Samsung will officially unveil the device on Tuesday.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold, which costs $1,980 in the U.S. The original Fold was beleaguered with display issues from the off, and Samsung will be hoping the Flip doesn’t suffer a similar fate. There have already been reports of hinge problems with Motorola’s just-released $1,499 Razr flip phone.

MacDailyNews Take: Samsung’s fine print on the Galaxy Z Flip ad: “You may notice a small crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.”

Again, when Apple does a foldable iPhone, then folding phones will have been done right. That’s when foldable smartphone shipments will really take off!

