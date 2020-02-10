Apple employees donate more to Bernie Sanders in U.S. presidential race

According to a new GovPredict analysis of Federal Election Commission data, Apple employees donate more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate, with a total of $53,626 going to Bernie Sanders in the fourth quarter of 2019. Andrew Yang was second among Apple employees with $37,516. The list:
- Bernie Sanders: $53,626
- Andrew Yang: 37,516
- Elizabeth Warren: $30,925
- Pete Buttigieg: $20,956
- Joe Biden: $4,051
- Donald Trump: $2,177
Theodore Schleifer and Rani Molla for Vox’s Recode:
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter employees funneled almost $270,000 into the Sanders campaign during the last three months of 2019, according to new fundraising disclosures filed this weekend. Almost half of that money came from employees of Google, according to an analysis for Recode by GovPredict. All told, the new data shows how the rank and file at Big Tech companies are rallying behind some of the candidates who are the least friendly to Big Tech and to the current system of capitalism more broadly.
Also performing surprisingly well with Big Tech employees in the final months of 2019 was Andrew Yang, the nonprofit entrepreneur, who wasn’t far behind Sanders with a haul of $230,000. Yang is not a top-tier candidate and hasn’t raised overall as much as his rivals. But Yang has a legion of fans at many tech companies, likely because he has positioned himself as a friend to the tech industry, often peppering his speeches with references to “my friends in Silicon Valley” when he explains topics like automation.
But the candidate performing the best with these higher-dollar, executive-level donors in the tech industry is Pete Buttigieg, who has ridden a wave of enthusiasm from Silicon Valley for almost his entire campaign. Buttigieg raised about $120,000 from Big Tech employees, although he has the widest support among Silicon Valley’s wealthy outside these companies. (As with Warren, a dozen Big Tech employees maxed out to Buttigieg’s campaign in the final quarter.) His big-money fundraising events that he has hosted near-monthly are packed with Silicon Valley executives and billionaire celebrities.
MacDailyNews Take: So far, Apple employees seem to be feelin’ the Bern.
Oh my, Botty and Firsty are really gonna lose it over this story.
Pretty sure Goeb blew an O Ring when he read the headline. But it sort of proves that Apple employees are indeed brilliant. Go Apple!
It seems this may demonstrate that people who work for Apple are more liberal than many of the vocal commenters on MDN.
bit.ly/liberals-and-conservatives
One doesn’t have to be a Republican to blow an o-ring. James Carville and Chris Matthews—both liberal Democrats—have expressed unusual dismay for their party because of leaning towards socialism and Bernie’s ideas. Matthews seams a little confused about the political classification(s) per socialism.
“ And let me be absolutely clear: democratic socialism to me requires achieving political and economic freedom in every community,” Sanders said last year, according to Vox.”
Sounds like a (couched) dissolution of classes to me, which Karl would laud.
Perhaps. Do you propose an alternative which does not include those two goals?
Go, Bernie, Go! I can’t think of an easier opponent (not that any of them won’t be easy to beat).
All this tells me is that, yes, I am correct in assuming that all of Apple’s snafus over the past several years are due to idiot, incompetent millennials. Where is the news here?