Taika Waititi blasts Apple’s butterfly keyboard after winning first Oscar

After winning his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi had other things on his mind as he met with reporters. One of which was blasting Apple’s butterfly keyboard.

Sam Byford for The Verge:

“Apple needs to fix those keyboards,” he said. “They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous.”

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Great. The hits just keep on coming for something nobody asked for that existed only to shave off half a millimeter about which nobody not named Jony gave a rat’s ass. Well, if anything deserves blasting from a writer, Apple’s butterfly keyboard certainly fits the bill.

Waititi needs to get himself a 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s scissor-mechanism Magic Keyboard. He can afford it. If he does, he’ll change his tune immediately after typing his first sentence.