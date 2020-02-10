Taika Waititi blasts Apple’s butterfly keyboard after winning first Oscar

After winning his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi had other things on his mind as he met with reporters. One of which was blasting Apple’s butterfly keyboard.
“Apple needs to fix those keyboards,” he said. “They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous.”
Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm
— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: Great. The hits just keep on coming for something nobody asked for that existed only to shave off half a millimeter about which nobody not named Jony gave a rat’s ass. Well, if anything deserves blasting from a writer, Apple’s butterfly keyboard certainly fits the bill.
Waititi needs to get himself a 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s scissor-mechanism Magic Keyboard. He can afford it. If he does, he’ll change his tune immediately after typing his first sentence.
